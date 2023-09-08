Richmond International Film Festival features 195 film premiers

RICHMOND, Va. --The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) is scheduled to return to Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

There will be more than 200 filmmaking and musical guests coming from around the world in what is dubbed as "a special week for Richmond."

RIFF, one of the largest international competitive film festivals in the Mid-Atlantic, brings cutting edge film premiers to Richmond, Virginia plus nightly local, national and international music performances, panels and Q&As, the red carpet awards, mixers, and more all of which usher the spirit of Hollywood into RVA.

Advanced tickets are encouraged and are on sale now, organizers said.

Opening night will feature Double Down South with special guests at 7:15 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre.

Double Down South: In the dangerous high-stakes world of illegal pool gambling, Diana (Lili Simmons) a smart, tough newcomer, charms veteran Nick (Kim Coates) into taking her under his wing. They prepare to risk it all to defeat the world champion, but soon find themselves in much more danger than they ever imagined.

The closing night film is Unpacking on at 9:55 p.m. at Byrd Theatre.

Unpacking: Six women, sold on the promise of radical transformation, travel to Bali into the hands of an influencer guru and get slapped with reality: change is messy AF.

