Richmond International Film Festival features 171 film premiers

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) is scheduled to return to Richmond Thursday, June 7 - Sunday, June 12, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

More than 170 films will be featured, over 20 bands will perform and there will be panels mixers and more over the course of the event.

RIFF, one of the largest international competitive film festivals in the Mid-Atlantic, brings cutting edge film premiers to Richmond, Virginia plus nightly local, national and international music performances, panels and Q&As, the red carpet awards, mixers, and more all of which usher the spirit of Hollywood into RVA.

Opening night will feature the premiere of Song for Hope, followed by a Q&A on June 7 at 7 p.m.

SONG FOR HOPE, Ryan Anthony, regarded as one of the greatest trumpet virtuosos ever, was only 42 years old when he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and given just months to live. Faced with an uncertain future and an unending uphill battle full of hospital stays, chemotherapy treatments and blood transfusions, Ryan continued to share his talent with audiences around the world through solo performances, master classes and concerts. Not only that, he and his wife, Niki, created "CancerBlows”, a charity which has raised millions for cancer research since 2015.

The closing night film is Mixtape Trilogies: Stories of the Power of Music, followed by a Q&A with special guests, including director Kathleen Ermitage, on June 12 at 6 p.m.

MIXTAPE TRILOGY, explores one of the most intense and unique relationships between people who rarely meet: music artists and their fans. Folk rock icons Indigo Girls openly share their journey, which has powerfully influenced the life of their biggest fan. Composer and pianist Vijay Iyer examines issues of immigration and race through his music; his work touches the heart of Garnette, a “man of the streets” from Kingston, Jamaica. Rapper and activist Talib Kweli inspires and transforms the life of Mike, a “Hip Hop” architect from Detroit. The director unpacks the music and the audience is invited to fall into it. The art of listening unfolds and inspires us to listen to music, and, perhaps, each other, in new ways.

