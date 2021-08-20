Richmond International Film Festival features something for everyone

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) is scheduled to return to Richmond movie theaters September 7 - 12, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

More than 150 films will be feature over the course of the event.

"For the first time in RIFF’s ten-year history, opening night will headline three Virginia-centric films," festival founder Heather Waters wrote in an email about the event. "

GOOD ROAD, produced by Craig Martinand Earl Bridges and directed and written by Andrew Duensing. Recently nominated for a daytime Emmy, this docuseries focuses on reflecting the good road that everyday people around the world venture through despite some of today’s pressing global challenges.

MENDING WALLS, directed by PamHervey and Tod Hervey, follows popular artist Hamilton Glass as he challenges over 30 artists with different cultural backgrounds to collaborate on 16 different murals throughout the city of Richmond.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW, which is on a clear path to becoming a university cult classic. The film was written by actress and VCU professor Dorie Barton for her university students and it completed post during the pandemic. Filmed in Richmond, an invitation to a mysterious theatre piece, “The Show,” sends four best friends down a mind-bending rabbit hol eof mistrust and madness as they try to figure out who are the actors, who is the audience, who is doing this to them, and why.

Click here for the complete RIFF schedule.

Click here to learn more about the featured films