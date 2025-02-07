Watch Now
Richmond International now offers out-of-country flights with direct route to Bermuda added

BermudAir
Richmond International Airport
One of BermudAir’s Embraer E175 aircraft
BermudAir
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the first time in a decade, international flights will arrive and depart from Richmond International Airport. Direct flights from Richmond to Bermuda will begin in late spring through BermudAir, a 2-year-old airline based in Bermuda, a British overseas territory about 650 miles off the Eastern Seaboard. The flights will go between RIC and Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

