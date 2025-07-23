Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New dogwood sculpture among big changes slated for Richmond International Airport

Screenshot 2025-07-23 125423.png
RIC/Reichbauer Studio Landscape Architects
A 24-by-21 Virginia dogwood sculpture is being planned between the North and South garages at Richmond International Airport.
Screenshot 2025-07-23 125423.png
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 24-foot-tall dogwood blossom sculpture, a garden of native and regional plants, and a new enclosed connector for the rental car garage are among projects totaling nearly $30 million that are being planned at Richmond International Airport as a way to make the facility greener, artsier and safer.

The sculpture, to be located at the base of the "V" in the V-shaped circular parking area between the North and South daily parking garages, would depict a Virginia dogwood branch rising from the ground with three attached dogwood flowers fanning out at the top. The dogwood is Virginia’s official state flower and tree. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone