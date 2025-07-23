New dogwood sculpture among big changes slated for Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 24-foot-tall dogwood blossom sculpture, a garden of native and regional plants, and a new enclosed connector for the rental car garage are among projects totaling nearly $30 million that are being planned at Richmond International Airport as a way to make the facility greener, artsier and safer.

The sculpture, to be located at the base of the "V" in the V-shaped circular parking area between the North and South daily parking garages, would depict a Virginia dogwood branch rising from the ground with three attached dogwood flowers fanning out at the top. The dogwood is Virginia’s official state flower and tree. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

