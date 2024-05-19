Richmond International Airport bartender Walter Wolford shares celebrity stories from behind the bar

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s the second Monday in January and Cross Grain Brewhouse is relatively quiet. Quiet enough that bartender Walter Wolford can clock in a little early and grant one eager journo a quick chat.

I’m eager because it feels like this interview has been years in the making. Not that I had this specific bartender or bar or even airport in mind, only that I’ve been aching to discuss, on the record, what it’s like to work in a space that seems to defy all social constructs.

Fireball at 9 a.m.? Why not. Bonding over sob stories with a stranger you’ll never see again? On the bingo card. Sitting elbow-to-elbow with a celebrity and their tiny Chihuahua? Highly probable.

