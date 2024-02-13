Richmond insurance startup Buddy secures $7M capital raise after pivot

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local startup insurance company has kicked off 2024 with a seven-figure capital raise.

Richmond-based Buddy, which sells software to insurance carriers and also offers its own in-house accident insurance coverage for outdoor activities, has secured $7.2 million in new fundraising, per SEC filings.

The company’s plans for the new funding were unclear. CEO and co-founder Charles Merritt declined to comment about the raise.

There were 49 investors in the round, which closed in mid-January, per SEC filings. The first sale of the round happened in March 2023, per the filings.

