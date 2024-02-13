Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond insurance startup Buddy secures $7M capital raise after pivot

buddy-bikes-cropped.jpg
BizSense
buddy-bikes-cropped.jpg
Posted at 6:25 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 06:25:18-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local startup insurance company has kicked off 2024 with a seven-figure capital raise.

Richmond-based Buddy, which sells software to insurance carriers and also offers its own in-house accident insurance coverage for outdoor activities, has secured $7.2 million in new fundraising, per SEC filings.

The company’s plans for the new funding were unclear. CEO and co-founder Charles Merritt declined to comment about the raise.

There were 49 investors in the round, which closed in mid-January, per SEC filings. The first sale of the round happened in March 2023, per the filings.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone