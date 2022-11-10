Richmond approves funds to renovate and operate inclement weather shelters

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council approved $1.3 million for the renovation and operation of four different inclement weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

This comes after a second round of applications and months of negotiations between the Department of Housing and Community Development and the four organizations involved.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development said they're hoping to have the 60-bed facility open by mid-December, but said it will open Jan. 1 at the latest. CBS 6 is still waiting to hear back about what temporary shelters that will be available for upcoming cold temperatures.

The vote was unanimous at Monday's special meeting and appropriated just over $700,000 in grant funding to RVA Sister Keepers, 5th Baptist Church and United Nations Church to renovate their spaces to accommodate those in need.

Another $615,000 will go to Commonwealth Catholic Charities to renovate and operate their 60-bed facility on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Commonwealth Catholic Charities C.E.O Jay Brown spoke via phone during the meeting, he said while concerned with their lack of input early on, CCC is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the city and ready to move forward.

"We have been disappointed by the approach this year, but we remain at the table we are here willing to offer and to contribute our services and I think our considerable expertise to this year's effort," said Brown.