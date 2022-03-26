Man killed after being hit by 2 cars in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was fatally hit by two cars while walking in the middle of Hull Street Friday night, according to police.

Richmond Police said around 9:10 p.m., the man was walking the double yellow lines in the 2600 block of Hull Street before walking into the westbound lanes. That's where he was hit by the first car.

Then the man was hit by a second car heading east, according to police.

When police got to the scene, they found the man unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first car who hit the man stayed on the scene, but the second car did not. Police said at this time, no charges have been filed.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.