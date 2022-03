RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest chapter in Josh Romano’s fall from grace has come in the form of a federal indictment. A grand jury on Tuesday handed down fraud charges against Romano and Lindsey Passmore, a former paralegal he worked with, in a case stemming from a dispute between the once-high-profile local house-flipper and one of his former lenders. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.