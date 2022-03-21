Watch
7 displaced after Richmond house fire

Richmond firefighters had a busy Monday morning responding to two fires in the city.
Richmond House Fire campbell Ave.jpg
RICHMOND, Va. — It was a busy Monday morning for Richmond firefighters as they responded to two separate fires in the city.

The first call came in just before 3 a.m. for a house fire on Campbell Avenue. Fire officials said no one was hurt, but seven people have been displaced.

The second fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on W 22nd Street. Fire officials said the building is some sort of car shop, and they are trying to contact the owners.

Both fires are still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

