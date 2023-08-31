Separate shootings across Richmond, Hopewell leave one dead, three hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two separate shootings Wednesday night have left one man dead and three people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Richmond and Hopewell.

Hopewell Officers-Involved Shooting

In Hopewell, as many as three officers were involved in a shooting that left one man dead.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that officers shot a man on the 2700 block of Gordon Street in Hopewell.

An earlier 911 call sent police to the area, after it was reported that a man was firing his weapon in the area. CI sources say the man was aiming at cars driving by.

When police arrived, neighbors say they heard officers telling the man to drop the gun. A gunshot was heard, followed by a barrage of gunfire, according to nearby residents.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Richmond Triple Shooting

In Richmond, police are currently investigating a triple shooting in the parking lot of the Big Apple Supermarket on Richmond Highway.

CI Sources tell Burkett that two of the victims were able to transport themselves to nearby McGuire Veterans Hospital. The third victim was transported by ambulance to VCU Medical Center.

According to CI Sources, all three victims have life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

