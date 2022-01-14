Richmond Police investigate a deadly shooting in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022.

A fatal shooting was reported Friday afternoon along West Grace Street, near North Allison Street, in the Fan.

The victim, according to police, is a man.

There were 93 homicides in Richmond last year, according to Richmond Police statistics.

That figure was the highest in recent history:

2020 - 66 Richmond homicides

2019 - 59 Richmond homicides

2018 - 52 Richmond homicides

2017 - 66 Richmond homicides

2016 - 62 Richmond homicides

2015 - 43 Richmond homicides

2014 - 41 Richmond homicides

2013 - 38 Richmond homicides

2012 - 45 Richmond homicides

2011 - 39 Richmond homicides

2010 - 44 Richmond homicides

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year. Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.