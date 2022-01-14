Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond Police investigate a deadly shooting in the Fan

Posted at 2:01 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 14:01:39-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022.

A fatal shooting was reported Friday afternoon along West Grace Street, near North Allison Street, in the Fan.

The victim, according to police, is a man.

There were 93 homicides in Richmond last year, according to Richmond Police statistics.

That figure was the highest in recent history:

  • 2020 - 66 Richmond homicides
  • 2019 - 59 Richmond homicides
  • 2018 - 52 Richmond homicides
  • 2017 - 66 Richmond homicides
  • 2016 - 62 Richmond homicides
  • 2015 - 43 Richmond homicides
  • 2014 - 41 Richmond homicides
  • 2013 - 38 Richmond homicides
  • 2012 - 45 Richmond homicides
  • 2011 - 39 Richmond homicides
  • 2010 - 44 Richmond homicides

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year. Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers