Man found dead in crashed car after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead in a crashed car following an afternoon shooting in Richmond on Tuesday.

The deceased was found in a car along the 800 block of German School Road in South Richmond.

The crime scene spread out nearly a mile between the German School Road location where the car crashed and the 6400 block of Jahnke Road where the shooting occurred, according to police.

"Today at approximately 12:41 p.m., officers were called to Glenway Drive/German School Road for the report of a crash with injury/shooting," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "RPD officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside a private vehicle and the sole occupant. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."

WTVR A man was shot and killed inside a car that crashed on German School Road in Richmond, Va.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the car was shot "from front to back."

Following the shooting, the driver crashed into a sign in the median of German School Road near Glenway Road.

The car continued on the median until it crashed at German School Road and Deter Road, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," according to the police email.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.