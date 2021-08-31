Watch
Richmond home assessments jumped 13.7% since last year

Michael Conroy/AP
A "sale pending" sign is posted on.a home in Westfield, Ind., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Sales of new homes remained steady in October at a seasonally adjusted rate of 999,000 units. While the Commerce Department said October new home sales were down 0.3% from September, the government revised up its September figure marginally. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 7:27 AM, Aug 31, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Assessors Office says home prices in the area have soared during the pandemic and new assessments found that the average value of a home has gone up 13.7% over the last year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the average value of a home grew from $277,000 to $315,000 -- an increase that means the average homeowner will owe $456 more in real estate taxes next year.

The new assessments reflect more than $3.6 billion in new taxable real estate value citywide.

The 12.9% increase surpasses the highest year-over-year gain of the last decade. Councilwoman Reva Trammell was already getting calls from residents upset by rising assessments.

She advised elderly residents to apply for tax relief programs.

