RICHMOND, Va. -- With multiple offers taking it over the $3 million mark, one of the newer homes along an “old” street in Richmond’s West End came in as the priciest residential real estate deal in the area last month. The 6,400-square-foot house at 405 Old Locke Lane sold Nov. 15 for $3.1 million, above its Oct. 6 list price of $2.99 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to Eat It, Virginia for timely restaurant news and interviews.