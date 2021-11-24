Man critically injured in Richmond was shot multiple times, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot just before 1:25 a.m., according to Tracy Walker with

Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Walker said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The investigation into this incident is underway, although the exact location where the shooting took place is unknown at this time," Walker said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Reyes at 804-646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.