Fire damages gas station and market in South Richmond: 'It means a lot to the people in the area'

RICHMOND, Va. — An early morning fire damaged the Citgo gas station and market along Richmond Highway near Lancelot Avenue in South Richmond on Wednesday.

The owner, the only person inside, escaped unharmed.

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. and took about an hour to extinguish.

The firefighters who responded to the store used a saw to cut their way through metal bars and the roof to extinguish the flames.

In addition to gas, the store offers food and other daily living supplies to people in an area without a lot of grocery options.

"It definitely means a lot to the people within the area. Nobody wants to see their property or business burned down or have any significant damage to put them out of business," Richmond Fire Capt. Travis Stokes said. "Any location that you have around here that provides resources to individuals around this is vitally important to the community."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok