Police release details about deadly crash on Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was killed and two other men suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning crash in Richmond on Monday, according to Richmond Police.

"At approximately 1:54 a.m., officers were called to the 4100 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a vehicle that crashed into a pole near Courtland Street," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and found three adult male occupants injured in the vehicle."

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is looking into what caused the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crash Team Sergeant Cuffley at 804-646-3135 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.