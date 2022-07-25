Meet some of the highest-paid CEOs in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s a noteworthy twist in the latest rankings of local public company CEO compensation: the top spot is filled by an executive who is no longer in that post. Michael Bor, the founding and now-former CEO of Scott’s Addition-based used vehicle retailer CarLotz, received the richest pay package of any executive at the region’s 22 publicly traded firms in 2021. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.