Meet some of the highest-paid CEOs in Richmond
There’s a noteworthy twist in the latest rankings of local public company CEO compensation. The top spot is filled by an executive who is no longer in that post.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jul 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- There's a noteworthy twist in the latest rankings of local public company CEO compensation: the top spot is filled by an executive who is no longer in that post. Michael Bor, the founding and now-former CEO of Scott's Addition-based used vehicle retailer CarLotz, received the richest pay package of any executive at the region's 22 publicly traded firms in 2021.
