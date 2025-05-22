Multiple Richmond high schools evacuated, dismiss early after threats

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven Richmond High schools dismissed early after threats to each school were called in to Richmond Police, according to the school district.

"Earlier this morning, the Richmond Police Department contacted Richmond Public Schools and shared that they had received an anonymous threat against one of our schools. Shortly after, we learned of threats against six other buildings as well," said a spokeperson for the district in a statement. "We followed all our protocols, which include the evacuation and thorough search of each building. Given the estimated length of time for searches — and the lateness in the school day — we opted for an early release, rather than having students wait outside or on buses. We are grateful for the fast action and partnership of the Richmond Police Department."

The schools targeted by threats were Open, Franklin, Richmond Success, John Marshall, Community, Thomas Jefferson, and Richmond High School for the Arts.

Nothing suspicious or dangerous has been located after investigation, according to Richmond Police.

A messgae sent to parents of students at Franklin Military Academy Thursday afternoon said everyone evacuated the building and is safe and accounted for.

WTVR

A similar message was sent to parents of students at Thomas Jefferson and John Marshall High Schools.

Meanwhile, two Henrico County high schools were briefly on lock-and-teach Thursday afternoon while Henrico Police investigated a "suspicious call" that has now been determined to be unfounded.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

