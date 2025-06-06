'Peace Pull Up' event in Whitcomb Court aims to prevent gun violence: 'We should do this more often'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts' Trauma Healing Response Network brought food, music and activities to the Whitcomb Court neighborhood on Thursday as part of their gun violence prevention efforts.

Residents of all ages gathered for the first "Peace Pull Up" event of the season, which aimed to build community relationships while providing a safe space for neighborhood youth.

"We just want to make sure they stay in positive activities so that again they live another day," said Amber Cooks-Sims with the Trauma Healing Response Network.

The event featured free food that exceeded expectations, friendly competitions, and opportunities for neighbors to connect.

"The food was great, we were expecting hot dogs and hamburgers and we got wings, tuna salad and all that good stuff. So it was definitely good, the kids enjoyed themselves," one attendee said.

The Trauma Healing Response Network consists of various community organizations and nonprofits working together to prevent and respond to violence in Richmond neighborhoods.

Jo White with Saving Our Youth emphasized the importance of these community gatherings in their broader mission.

"We have youth that don't even expect to be 30," White said. "The best way to fight it is to stop it from happening and the only way we can stop it from happening is to know what's going on."

White believes building trust within the community is critical to violence prevention.

"I think that we have to know each other so that we can tell when something is going wrong, so that we can catch it when it's here, not here where it's too late," White said.

Both White and Cooks-Sims have witnessed firsthand the devastation that gun violence brings to families and communities, especially when it involves young people. They hope that consistently offering activities will help prevent future tragedies.

"We have to change their mentality to understand you can live another day," White said.

Residents expressed appreciation for the initiative and its positive impact on the neighborhood.

"Just seeing that they throwing this event for the community it brings light and happiness, just to know that it's people out there that care about this community," Cooks-Sims said.

The event provided a carefree and safe day that many neighbors hope to see repeated.

"I think we should do this more often," one attendee said.

"More of this, the community come out, enjoy themselves, no violence, just everybody having a good time, that's it!" another added.

