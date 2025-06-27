Nonprofit plants trees in Richmond's underserved neighborhoods to combat urban heat islands

RICHMOND, Va. — As Richmond faces extreme heat, the team at Groundwork RVA is working to make the city greener by planting trees in neighborhoods that experience higher temperatures.

The organization focuses on underserved areas known as urban heat islands, where a lack of tree coverage can lead to significantly higher temperatures.

"We've planted trees all throughout Highland Park and South Richmond," said a team member with Groundwork RVA.

The group's efforts target predominantly minority communities that often lack adequate tree canopy.

"A lot of the communities where we're planting are Black and brown communities," the team member said.

Brian Scott with the organization explains that their work has implications beyond just environmental benefits.

"There are way more instances of heat-related illnesses in neighborhoods that have less coverage from tree canopies," Scott said.

The health impacts can be severe, according to Scott.

"It's affecting not only the temperatures but the mortality rates in these neighborhoods," he said.

The temperature difference between shaded and unshaded areas can be dramatic.

"Areas where there are large tree canopies can be up to 15 degrees cooler than neighborhoods that don't," Scott said.

During extreme heat, the organization ensures newly planted trees receive adequate water to survive.

"Getting water to these trees in times like this is critical," Scott said.

The team fills "gator bags" that slowly release water into the soil around the trees.

"They slowly release the water into the soil," explained a team member.

Some of their larger sites have nearly 100 trees that require regular maintenance.

"Some of our larger sites have closer to 100 trees," the team member said.

While the benefits aren't immediate, the long-term impact will be significant.

"In the next 10 years they'll start growing together and creating shade," Scott said.

The organization encourages community involvement in their mission.

"Maybe instead of spending a weekend working on your yard, you can come out to a community where you don't normally go to or live in and help improve the city that way," Scott said.



