Richmond Heart Walk and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk are this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is supporting two major fundraisers this Saturday: the Richmond Heart Walk at Innsbrook in Glen Allen and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Monroe Park in Richmond.

"Heart disease is the number one killer of women and men, and stroke is a leading cause of disability.," American Heart Association Executive Director Michelle Nostheide said. "So we come out and spread awareness about both heart disease and stroke and cardiac arrest."

Hundreds will turn out for the Richmond Heart Walk to help reduce those alarming numbers.

"The American Heart Association and the Heart Walk is doubling down this year on making sure that one person in every household knows how to do hands-only CPR because we know that 70% of the cardiac arrest that happen outside of the hospital can happen in a home," Nostheide said.

The goal is to empower everyone with the skills to jump in during an emergency.

"We have a CPR tent where we're going to be having trained volunteers show people how to do hands-only CPR. It's very simple just hard and fast pressing in the middle of the chest after calling 911," Nostheide explained.

Organizers said there is a video that people can access through the Heart Walk App.

"So they can watch the video, they can share it very easily with friends and family," Nostheide said. "So we are really spreading the word this year."

CBS 6 Community Anchor GeNienne Samuels will emcee the program, which kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs through 11 a.m.

Click here for more information, to register for the event or make a donation.



WATCH: Hundreds take part in Richmond Heart Walk in 2023: 'I walk to save lives'

Hundreds take part in Richmond Heart Walk: 'I walk to save lives'

From Innsbrook to Monroe Park, join in the fight against breast cancer at the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. This is more than just a walk, it’s a movement.

Making Strides is a non-competitive walk that’s about 3.2 miles long and family-friendly. So, sign up and show up in your brightest shades of pink, with comfortable walking shoes for Saturday’s Walk.

CBS 6 Mornings Anchor Reba Hollingsworth will emcee the event again this year.

CBS 6 Community Join Team Reba in the fight against breast cancer Saturday, Oct. 19 WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Parking is available at VCU West Main Street Deck and also at VCU Jefferson Street Deck. The best option is to carpool. To avoid road closures, use 711 West Main Street as your drop-off point.

The event festival opens at 9 a.m. and the program and pre-walk warm-up is at 9:30 a.m. Then the walk begins at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information, to register for the event or make a donation.

After the walks, head to Scott’s Addition for the Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival at Midtown Green (formerly Bon Secours Training Center) on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The festival is free, just pay for food and drinks as you go.

