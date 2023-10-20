Richmond Heart Walk is this Saturday at Innsbrook

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk is this Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 - 11 a.m. at Innsbrook in Glen Allen.

"We're all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives." organizer's said.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller will serve as emcee.

The event has already raised more than $675,900 to support those with heart-related disease in our communities.

Click here to sign up for the walk or to make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.