Hundreds take part in Richmond Heart Walk: 'I walk to save lives'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist A.J. Nwoko in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of people took part in the American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk Saturday at Innsbrook in Glen Allen.

"Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health," organizers said.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller served as emcee.

The event surpassed this year's fundraising goal, raising more than $688,000 to support those with heart-related disease in our communities.

Click here to learn more or to make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.