2 men arrested after carjacking in Richmond

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been arrested after a carjacking incident in the Richmond area last week.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 16500 block of Mountain Road last Wednesday. The victim told investigators he was abducted from Richmond and taken to Hanover where he tried to run away.

A news release from the sheriff's office says two suspects, identified as Bernardo Jones, 29, of North Chesterfield and Tyler Munno, 30, of Richmond assaulted the victim and took his keys before leaving the area in his 2009 Honda.

On Thursday, Richmond police found Jones in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue and took him into custody. Munno was found in the same area the next day.

Jones is facing multiple felony charges, including grand larceny and carjacking. Munno has also been charged with multiple felonies, including grand larceny and conspiracy.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office would like to express its sincere gratitude to the Richmond Police Department for their assistance in quickly taking these two violent criminals into custody," the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to call the HCSO at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

