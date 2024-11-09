Police looking for suspects, witnesses in Richmond assault of woman on Halloween night

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was badly beaten in Richmond on the night of Halloween.

The victim was standing at the corner of West Cary and Laurel Streets when she exchanged words with another woman, and fists started to fly.

Police released surveillance video of people who were in the area at the time and were caught recording the assault with their cell phones.

VCU police say there are people in the video who have digital information and evidence that their detectives need to find the woman’s assailants.

"Our victim received some pretty decent injuries to their face including heavy swelling and bruising around her eye," police said. "The individual is receiving ongoing medical treatment."

"They were all wearing costumes. We do have cameras in the area," VCU Police said. "However, we are seeking help from the community to obtain additional pictures and videos."

Police say through their investigation, they have determined the victim and attackers did not know each other.

Police also say they are investigating whether or not nearby VCU students were involved in the altercation.

If you have any video or pictures of the assault, police say you can anonymously submit them using the P3 App or call them at 804-828-1196.

