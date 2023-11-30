Richmond releases 2023 Gun Violence Prevention report: 'I think the plan we have is working'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Youth violence is dropping in the city of Richmond. That's the message that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney presented in the city's update on its efforts to combat gun violence.

The '2023 Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention Annual Report' is meant to provide an overview of the work of city leadership, community members, non-profits, local organization, and city and state agencies to improve public safety.

"Over the past year, the city has experienced great success and progress in reducing crime and violence, and it has also seen immense heartbreak and grief. One life lost to violence, or any cause of that matter, is too many, which is why city leadership prioritizes safety and security in everything they do, " the Mayor's office said in a press release.

Overall the report shows that through the end of October there was a 75% decrease in homicides from 2022 to 2023. In the same time frame the city also reports that there was a 23% drop in juvenile victims of homicide or non-fatal shootings.

But both Mayor Levar Stoney and Chief of Police Rick Edwards say while they are pleased with the progress more work still needs to be done.

"...I think the plan we have is working, we just need to lower the murder rate," stated Chief Edwards at the release of the report. "Folks have stepped up our food, our friends in the nonprofit world, our friends who work in human services, City Hall, we have targeted resources around our young people," added the Mayor.

The 2023 report also showed that Richmond saw a 29% reduction in nonfatal shootings from 2022 to 2023. Officers with the Richmond Police Department also legally seized 795 guns during that time.

When it comes to what efforts have happened or are underway for the city they are:

260 guns retrieved from the city's 2nd gun buyback event

Hiring and training of Richmond Community Mediators

Richmond Police distributing free gun safes to community members

VCU Health’s “Bridging the Gap” program received $5 million from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services

Investment and distribution of 'Positive Youth Development' funds

“The city’s Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention Framework was created to empower communities with compassion and education. The Framework aims to create a future where safety, understanding, and unity win over violence,” said Torey Edmunds, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Clark-Hill Institute for Positive Youth Development.

You can read the full 2023 GVPI report here.

