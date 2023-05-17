Richmond man arrested for allegedly firing gun on GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening a Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) bus driver and firing a gun on board Monday night.

Richmond Police said they received calls around 9:45 p.m. about random gunfire and an incident on a GRTC bus near the Gilpin Court neighborhood along Chamberlayne Avenue.

A GRTC employee told police a man came on board a bus and then threatened the driver. The man fired a gun on the bus before grabbing the steering wheel and causing the bus to crash into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

The bus came to a stop and the man fled the scene. Police said no one on the bus was injured by the gunshot.

Officers were able to find the man who fit the suspect description along Chamberlayne Avenue.

They arrested Larry Whitaker, Jr. of Richmond and charged him with shooting in an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug charges.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Fourth Precinct Detective Sergeant M. Stella at (804) 646-4656 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.