Richmond-raised guitarist Jack Stepanian brings blues riffs and brisk momentum to Get Tight Lounge

RICHMOND, Va. — Worth Knowing, Worth Going is Style Weekly’s spotlight on emerging artists poised to make waves in and around Richmond. This time we spoke with Jack Stepanian, the Richmond-raised guitarist and singer-songwriter who has been making a name for himself in his hometown music scene — first, as a student at Collegiate School, and now as a University of Virginia undergrad.

Musical momentum has picked up lately thanks to Stepanian’s commanding blues solos, a high-profile opening slot for Futurebirds at the National, and his recently released, five-song EP, “Made for Us.” Next up for the guitarist is a headlining gig on Friday, June 28 at Get Tight Lounge. Stepanian spoke to Style about how he got started, his musical influences and what’s coming on the horizon. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

