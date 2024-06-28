Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond-raised guitarist Jack Stepanian brings blues riffs and brisk momentum to Get Tight Lounge

Jack Stepanian
Jack Stepanian
Raised in Richmond, guitarist and singer-songwriter Jack Stepanian is now attending University of Virginia
Jack Stepanian
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 28, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. — Worth Knowing, Worth Going is Style Weekly’s spotlight on emerging artists poised to make waves in and around Richmond. This time we spoke with Jack Stepanian, the Richmond-raised guitarist and singer-songwriter who has been making a name for himself in his hometown music scene — first, as a student at Collegiate School, and now as a University of Virginia undergrad.

Musical momentum has picked up lately thanks to Stepanian’s commanding blues solos, a high-profile opening slot for Futurebirds at the National, and his recently released, five-song EP, “Made for Us.” Next up for the guitarist is a headlining gig on Friday, June 28 at Get Tight Lounge. Stepanian spoke to Style about how he got started, his musical influences and what’s coming on the horizon. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone