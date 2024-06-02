'Awesome' 4-day Richmond Greek Festival benefits a different charity each day

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 46th annual Richmond Greek Festival is in full swing this weekend to the delight of fans and organizers.

WTVR Richmond Greek Festival

The festival, which had a three-year hitatus because of the pandemic, began with a group of men who wanted to get together and have a festival to celebrate Greek food and Greek faith in the 1970s.

What was then a two-day event and small fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital is now a four-day affair benefiting a different local charity each day.

Proceeds from this year's festival benefit several nonprofits, including the Youth Life Foundation, Liberation Veterans Service and the Pink Chair Project RVA.

WTVR Richmond Greek Festival

The family friendly festival goes through Sunday at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 30 Malvern Avenue.

“We’ll have our ala carte lines. We'll have indoor outdoor pastries, our drive thru, cathedral tours and an international bazaar,” organizer Andrea Junes Baker.

No tickets are required. For more information, visit greekfestival.com.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.