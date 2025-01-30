RICHMOND, Va. -- Cups are full again at 3123 W. Cary St. The building formerly home to Weezie’s and Town Hall recently reopened as Ripple Ray’s, a psychedelically decorated, Grateful Dead-themed bar and restaurant. The business is owned by Katie Jarvis, who had previously worked at Town Hall and took over the 2,000-square-foot space about a year ago to begin cleaning and renovations. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Look inside Richmond's new Grateful Dead bar Ripple Ray’s
