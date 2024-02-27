Watch Now
Richmond golf cocktail maker drives growth with new distribution deals, new flavors

Posted at 6:35 AM, Feb 27, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Turner Lewis hasn’t given up his day job just yet, but his side gig continues to blossom.

The local radiologist’s startup, a golf-themed canned cocktail company, Fore Craft Cocktails, remains in expansion mode with the recent creation of new drink flavors and new markets in which to sell them.

Lewis said the business, which was born out of a pandemic-era idea in May 2021, now has a line of five flavors and has expanded its distribution into nine states.

Its most recent distribution deals were signed in Michigan and Wisconsin, which will be its eighth and ninth states when its cans begin to roll out there next month.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

