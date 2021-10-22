Richmond golf brand teams with Instagram star Paige Spiranac

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leighton Klevana admits that his Richmond-based company, Dynamic Brands, has always flown a bit below the radar in how it promotes itself, particularly in its hometown. Now, in a bid to come further out of its shell, the golf gear maker has teamed with golfer-turned-social media celebrity Paige Spiranac as it ups its online profile. And it’s looking to take advantage of its chance for some extra exposure locally. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

