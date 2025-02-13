2 men arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in the Gilpin Court neighborhood last month, Richmond police announced on Thursday.

Toney Garrett, 23, was shot and killed on Jan. 27 in the 1000 block of St. James Street.

Richmond police investigating fatal shooting in Gilpin

Trayrell Tolliver, 27, of Richmond was arrested on Feb. 7 and Darius Burgess, 23, of Petersburg, was arrested on Monday.



Police said both men are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers by either calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

