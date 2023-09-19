Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond getting more income-based housing at Manchester crossroads

9.17R-Lawson-main-700x427.jpg
Porter Realty
9.17R-Lawson-main-700x427.jpg
Posted at 7:11 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 07:11:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An apartment building planned on a prominent intersection in Manchester appears to be a go after a recent land purchase.

Norfolk-based The Lawson Cos., which is developing a five-story building at the southeast corner of Hull Street and Commerce Road, closed Sept. 1 on the nearly 1-acre property.

Records show it paid $2.4 million for the four parcels that make up the site: 812 Hull St., 6 E. Ninth St., and 811 and 812 Decatur St. The project does not involve a city-owned parking lot that fills the rest of the city block.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone