Richmond getting more income-based housing at Manchester crossroads

RICHMOND, Va. -- An apartment building planned on a prominent intersection in Manchester appears to be a go after a recent land purchase.

Norfolk-based The Lawson Cos., which is developing a five-story building at the southeast corner of Hull Street and Commerce Road, closed Sept. 1 on the nearly 1-acre property.

Records show it paid $2.4 million for the four parcels that make up the site: 812 Hull St., 6 E. Ninth St., and 811 and 812 Decatur St. The project does not involve a city-owned parking lot that fills the rest of the city block.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.