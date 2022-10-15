The simple reason this Richmond gas station owner gave away FREE gas

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond gas station owner said give back to the community was the mission behind his free gas giveaway Saturday.

The Community Outreach Day with Richmond Police took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Exxon Foodmart along Chamberlayne Avenue on the city's Northside.

Asmat Ali, who offered free gas and food to his first 250 customers, partnered with Richmond Police for crowd control and pumping duty.

Elated customers waited for hours in a line that stretched down Chamberlayne.

One man said he waited for about two hours to get to the pump while another customer said he waited about 30 minutes.

"It just brightens my day to see everybody in an uplifted mood," one woman said.

It was that same spirit that Ali was hoping to bring to his North Richmond community.

"We have to appreciate the customer," Ali explained. "They spend with us, we have to give back to them."

