Average Richmond gas prices fall slightly, should continue to drop through Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. -- The average price per gallon of gas in Richmond dropped slightly from $3.27 over the last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

The current $3.25 price point is nearly 8 cents higher than last month and $1.20 higher than last year at this time.

"The national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week. While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving."

Richmond-area gas prices range from $3.09 to $3.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Here's a look at historical gas prices in Richmond (and the national average) going back 10 years:

November 15, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 15, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 15, 2018: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

November 15, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

November 15, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

November 15, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

November 15, 2014: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

November 15, 2013: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

November 15, 2012: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

November 15, 2011: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 2.6 cents over the past week, to $3.40 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.28 higher nationally than a year ago.

