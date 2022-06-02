Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond gang roundup yields multiple arrests

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, June 2
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 10:58:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police said they arrested a dozen gang members and seized weapons, drugs, and cash as part of a week-long focus on gang activity in Richmond.

Police and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted Operation Washout between May 24 - May 27.

Those arrested are members of gangs such as the Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Black Guerilla Family, Highland Park, Washington Park, and 13th Street Gang, according to Richmond Police.

"While this operation was focused on wanted gang members in Richmond, we work with our state, local and federal law enforcement partners every day to safely arrest the worst of the worst in the City of Richmond and surrounding areas to make our communities safer,” United States Marshals Service spokesperson Kevin Connolly said in an emailed statement that announced the arrests.

Operation Washout Nets Arrests, Firearms, Cash and Narcotics in Richmond.png

Police released the following results of Operation Washout:

The arrest of 12 wanted gang members and eight additional fugitives on charges including murder, rape, robbery, drug distribution, abduction, firearms offenses, and probation violations
Theseizure of six firearms including an AK-47 type pistol
The seizure of one ounce of heroin
The seizure of $41,000 cash

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone