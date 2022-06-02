Richmond gang roundup yields multiple arrests

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police said they arrested a dozen gang members and seized weapons, drugs, and cash as part of a week-long focus on gang activity in Richmond.

Police and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted Operation Washout between May 24 - May 27.

Those arrested are members of gangs such as the Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Black Guerilla Family, Highland Park, Washington Park, and 13th Street Gang, according to Richmond Police.

"While this operation was focused on wanted gang members in Richmond, we work with our state, local and federal law enforcement partners every day to safely arrest the worst of the worst in the City of Richmond and surrounding areas to make our communities safer,” United States Marshals Service spokesperson Kevin Connolly said in an emailed statement that announced the arrests.

Police released the following results of Operation Washout:

The arrest of 12 wanted gang members and eight additional fugitives on charges including murder, rape, robbery, drug distribution, abduction, firearms offenses, and probation violations

Theseizure of six firearms including an AK-47 type pistol

The seizure of one ounce of heroin

The seizure of $41,000 cash

