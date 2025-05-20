Where kids can get free meals in Richmond this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools is providing daily free breakfasts and lunches for children at a dozen locations this summer.
Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times listed below. Children must remain on-site while consuming their meals.
June 9 - July 10, 2025
- Miles Jones Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Southampton Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Broad Rock Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- G.H. Reid Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Swansboro Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Henry Marsh Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Overby-Sheppard Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Lucille Brown Middle School
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
June 9 - July 17, 2025
- Richmond Technical Center
- Breakfast: 8:10 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Huguenot High School
- Breakfast: 8:10 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
