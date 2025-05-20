Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Where kids can get free meals in Richmond this summer

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 20, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools is providing daily free breakfasts and lunches for children at a dozen locations this summer.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times listed below. Children must remain on-site while consuming their meals.

June 9 - July 10, 2025

  • Miles Jones Elementary School
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Southampton Elementary School
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Broad Rock Elementary School
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • G.H. Reid Elementary School
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Swansboro Elementary School
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Henry Marsh Elementary School
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Overby-Sheppard Elementary School
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Lucille Brown Middle School
    • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School
    • Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

June 9 - July 17, 2025

  • Richmond Technical Center
    • Breakfast: 8:10 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
  • Huguenot High School
    • Breakfast: 8:10 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone