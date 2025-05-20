Where kids can get free meals in Richmond this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools is providing daily free breakfasts and lunches for children at a dozen locations this summer.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times listed below. Children must remain on-site while consuming their meals.

June 9 - July 10, 2025

Miles Jones Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Southampton Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Broad Rock Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

G.H. Reid Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Swansboro Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Henry Marsh Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Overby-Sheppard Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Lucille Brown Middle School

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.



June 9 - July 17, 2025

Richmond Technical Center

Breakfast: 8:10 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Huguenot High School

Breakfast: 8:10 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube