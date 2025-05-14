Richmond Animal Care and Control launching new 'Foster to Furever' adoption program

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is launching a new "Foster to Furever" adoption program.
The program allows potential adopters to have a week-long trial run with the new dog before fully committing.
The shelter says dogs 6 months and older will be eligible to be adopted through the program and a $100 adoption fee is required to participate.
All dogs will be spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter.
During the seven-day trial period, adoption coordinators will be a point of contact for adopters if any support is needed.
"If you’re ready to take the next step in adopting a dog, this is a wonderful opportunity to make sure you’ve found your ideal companion. Reach out today to learn more about available dogs and get started on your Foster to Furever journey!"
CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube