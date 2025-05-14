Richmond Animal Care and Control launching new 'Foster to Furever' adoption program

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is launching a new "Foster to Furever" adoption program.

The program allows potential adopters to have a week-long trial run with the new dog before fully committing.

The shelter says dogs 6 months and older will be eligible to be adopted through the program and a $100 adoption fee is required to participate.

All dogs will be spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter.



During the seven-day trial period, adoption coordinators will be a point of contact for adopters if any support is needed.

"If you’re ready to take the next step in adopting a dog, this is a wonderful opportunity to make sure you’ve found your ideal companion. Reach out today to learn more about available dogs and get started on your Foster to Furever journey!"

