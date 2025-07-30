The 'very important' reason Richmond Ford is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving

RICHMOND, Va. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving Virginia has joined forces with the Richmond Ford auto group on a new campaign to fight impaired driving across Central Virginia.

The partnership, called "Driving Change with MADD: Let Your Purchase Have Purpose," launched Wednesday with an event at Richmond Ford Lincoln on West Broad Street.

"The reason we're doing this is every 85 minutes, someone is either hurt or killed by an impaired driver," Richmond Ford President Ron Kody said. "Thirty-seven people each day die from impaired accidents, and it continues to be something that affects two out of every three people. So this is a very important thing that we've got to reduce the amount of impaired driving that's happening on our roads today."

During the entire month of August, all three Richmond Ford Group locations will donate a portion of proceeds from each vehicle sold to support MADD's mission.

Richmond Ford aims to sell 450 vehicles by the end of August to support MADD's commitment to ending drunk driving.

