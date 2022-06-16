Richmond food delivery firms ChopChop and LoCo merge

RICHMOND, Va. — As their tactics change in their competition against the giants of the food delivery industry, two Richmond-area operators have struck a deal to join forces. Earlier this spring, local food delivery firms ChopChop and LoCo Richmond merged. The two company names are both still around, however co-owners Chris Chandler and Daquan Woodberry said it’s likely ChopChop will be their main brand. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

