Richmond Folk Festival is celebrating 20 years by 'bringing back some great artists'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Folk Festival is marking its 20th year on Richmond's iconic riverfront by "bringing back some great artists" the three-day event has featured over the past two decades.

“We're really excited to have made it 20 years here on the downtown Richmond riverfront,” Venture Richmond Marketing and Communications Director Erika Gay said.

The free festival, beloved by thousands, showcases music, dance, and cultural performances from across the U.S. and around the world. Performances will be spread across six stages this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gay said organizers are excited to feature artists "that people have just loved" over the past 20 years.

Some of the popular acts set to return include Bombino, Wayne Henderson & Friends, the legendary Ingramettes, and Trouble Funk, among others.

This year, construction at the riverfront has prompted some changes to the layout.

“To accommodate for that, we've moved two stages up to the corner of 2nd and Spring Street,” Gay explained. “Because the festival site is a little more spread out than it has been in the past, we're offering a free shuttle.”

The shuttle will have two stops—one at 2nd and Spring Street and the other at Brown's Island on Tredegar Street. Another shuttle will run from the off-site parking lot at Dogwood Dell for $5 on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, street parking and parking decks are available.

“There is handicapped parking for the festival. It's in the Federal Reserve parking deck, and that's on Byrd Street, between 5th and 7th Street,” Gay added.

While service animals are welcome, festival organizers ask that pets be left at home. For those unable to attend in person, performances from the Altria Stage will be live-streamed on VPM.

“For the hearing impaired, several of the stages will have American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters, and you can check the festival website for details on which artists are being signed and where.”

The festivalwill go on rain or shine. The pocket guide, available online, provides all the essential information for attendees.

“It’s a time to come together and share music, arts, crafts, food and dance,” Gay said. “Everybody just recognizes that we all share the same values and fun.”

