Richmond Folk Fest announces first round of artists for 2024 fest

Trouble Funk, the Washington, D.C. legends of go-go music.
Provided to WTVR
Posted at 10:13 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 10:13:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Folk Fest has announced its first batch of artists for this year’s 20th-anniversary festival, which is being held Sept. 27-29, a little earlier than usual to avoid falling on Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday. There are also going to be changes to the festival site with two stages found in new locations.

“The festival site on downtown’s riverfront is an ever-changing one, as we see its growth and progress lead to a number of modifications,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond, in a press release. “You’ll still find all your favorite things to see and do, but this year, you may need to look at the festival map to chart your course. We’ll provide you with everything you need to find what you’re looking for.”

