Richmond Flying Squirrels agree to 30-year baseball stadium lease in Diamond District development

Richmond BizSense
A recent rendering of the stadium planned as part of the Diamond District development in Richmond.
Diamond District stadium
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s now fully official: the Richmond Flying Squirrels have inked the deal for their long-awaited new ballpark.

The City of Richmond announced on Monday that the Double-A baseball team and the Richmond Economic Development have formally signed the lease and development agreement for a new $117 million stadium to be built just south of The Diamond as the anchor of the overall Diamond District development.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

