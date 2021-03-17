Richmond firefighters rescue man from house fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire late Tuesday night in the 2200 block of Royall Avenue.

The Richmond Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 11 p.m., and saw smoke once they got to the scene.

Crews rescued the man from the fire and performed CPR, officials said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but officials have not given an update on his condition.

There were no other injuries reported from the fire, according to the fire department.

