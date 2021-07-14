Watch
Richmond firefighters rescue dog from 25-foot well

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 12:50:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters rescued a dog from a 25-foot well at a home in South Richmond early Wednesday morning.

They said they could see and hear the small dog in the well when they arrived to the home on Terminal Avenue around 7 a.m.

Within an hour, a member of their Heavy Technical Rescue Team was lowered into the well and successfully rescued the dog, they said.

The dog is not pictured because firefighters said he was very quick to get back into his home after he was rescued.

It was not said how the dog got into well in the first place.

