Volunteer squad provides critical support to Richmond firefighters battling extreme heat

RICHMOND, Va. — In Richmond, firefighters face dangerous conditions every day, but when temperatures soar to a 111-degree heat index while battling 500-degree fires, the Metro Richmond Flying Squad becomes a lifeline for these first responders.

"Our main goal is rehab," explained a member of this all-volunteer team dedicated to supporting those who protect the community.

"We have prevented multiple trips to the hospital from our firefighters," the volunteer added.

Founded nearly eight years ago by retired firefighter Steve Korb, the group responds to approximately 500 calls annually, meeting first responders directly at emergency scenes.

"We're hydrating them, we're giving them some nutrition, we're cooling their bodies down and we're giving them a nice clean area to get medically checked," Korb said.

In extreme heat conditions, their rapid cooling methods are crucial for firefighter safety.

"The quicker we can get their core body temperatures lower, the healthier they can be and the less chances of something more serious happening," Korb said.

The squad employs various cooling techniques to combat heat stress. "On hot days like today we'll have cooling and misting fans set up. The towels we use are just soaked in cold water, we put them on their head, their neck, on their wrist," Korb explained.

While firefighters remain their primary focus, MRFS Chief Rick Talley noted their services extend further when needed. "Responders are our first priority, but if there's a citizen that needs it, that was affected, we take care of them. If the fire department asked, we take care of the animals."

The organization continues to expand its capabilities for extreme weather conditions. "This year, we implemented a special services unit, which is one of our full rehab units that during weather extremes," Talley said.

Safety is paramount in their approach. "We carry decon wipes to get the carcinogens off before we give them anything to eat or drink, so that way they're not ingesting it. And then hydration," Talley said.

With more than 30 years of firefighting experience, Talley understands the critical importance of proper recovery, especially during extreme heat.

"It's a matter of life and death," Talley said. "They could get heat stress, they could get heat stroke, mild to severe dehydration, a cardiac event, all because of not being rehydrated."

